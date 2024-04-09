KP CM Decides To Launch Air Ambulance Service To Deal With Emergency
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 09, 2024 | 07:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has decided in principle to launch Air Ambulance Service in the province with the aim to effectively deal with any health emergency situation, and has directed the quarters concerned for necessary steps to ensure practical launching of the service in four months.
He was chairing an important meeting of the health department here the other day said an official handout issued here on Tuesday. Provincial Minister for Health, Syed Qasim Ali Shah, Advisor to Chief Minister on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan, Secretary Heather Mehmood Aslam and other high ups of health department attended the meeting.
It was also decided in the meeting to launch Motor Bike Response Unit for congested areas to ensure timely provision of emergency treatment service to people during emergencies.
Moreover, the meeting also decided to declare Hayatabad Peshawar as Healthcare City with the aim to ensure the provision of all types of medical treatment facilities to both the domestic and foreign patients at the same place.
The meeting also nodded to the establishment of Health Information and Service Delivery Unit to ensure real time monitoring of service delivery in public sector hospitals of the province with the aim to improve the service delivery upto the desired level.
As an important welfare initiative, the meeting also decided to start Executive Health Checkup Program for senior citizens. Under the proposed program, citizens above the age of 65 will get free quarterly medical checkup facilities including lab tests, CT scan, MRI, Echo, ECG etc.
Separate staff and desk will be dedicated in the hospitals to facilitate the senior citizens in this regard.
The chief minister has directed the concerned authorities to propose necessary measures to strengthen the Primary healthcare system in the province future directing them to categorize the Basic Health Units and the Rural Health Centres, and ensure the availability of at least OT service, Gynae service and ultrasound services with the required technical staff in these primary healthcare units.
Ali Amin Gandapur has directed the health authorities for steps to upgrade all the Tehsil Headquarter Hospitals with the aim to empanel them on Sehat Card program further directing them to make the District Headquarter Hospitals of the province state of the art healthcare facilities and to ensure the round the clock provision of quality healthcare services in these hospitals.
The chief minister has also directed the quarters concerned to open fair price pharmacy shops in all the tertiary care and DHQ hospitals of the province further directing the health department to work out all the requirements for strengthening the public sector hospitals across the province within one month time so that the required financial resources could be allocated in the upcoming financial budget.
He also directed to finalize a new health policy in one month to revamp the entire health sector on modern lines.
Expressing dissatisfaction on the overall performance of District Health Offices, the chief minister directed the relevant authorities to revisit the existing system of District Health Offices, and come up with proposals to realign the working of these offices with the needs of the hour.
APP/aqk
Recent Stories
Dr. Shehzad warns against deviation from WHO guidelines on anti-smoking
Malala urges PM Sharif to prioritize girls' education
PCB offices to remain closed due to Eid-ul-Fitre holidays
Five women cricketers make comeback to Pakistan's white-ball squads for West Ind ..
Irfan, Usman earn maiden Pakistan selection
Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani elected as Senate Chairman
SIFC playing pivotal role to exploit country's mineral potential
Senators-elect take oath amid PTI’s protest
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 April 2024
Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket Team
UN Security Council refers Palestinian application for full UN membership to com ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police foil attempt to smuggle arms1 minute ago
-
Syed Hassan Naqvi posted as Commissioner Karachi1 minute ago
-
Police Fatally Shoot Suspected Robber in Taxila1 minute ago
-
Two motorbike lifter held, six stolen bikes recovered1 minute ago
-
Additional Sessions Judge revokes bail of Zulfiqar Gujjar in 120 mln rupees land fraud case2 minutes ago
-
KP full of natural resources; potentials in agriculture, fishery sector: Fuad Ishaq12 minutes ago
-
PM calls Turkish President to exchange Eid greetings31 minutes ago
-
DC for ensuring availability of rescue 1122 mobile ambulance service on Eid-ul-fitr31 minutes ago
-
DC setup control room to address complaints on Eid-ul-fitr42 minutes ago
-
All set for largest namaz-e-Eid gathering at Old Polo Ground Karachi1 hour ago
-
Sindh Governor to offer Eid prayers at Gulshan e-Jinnah1 hour ago
-
1,600 policemen deployed for Eid security1 hour ago