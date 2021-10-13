KP CM decides to launch special livestock sector uplift programme

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan would launch a programme to produce dairy products, meat and poultry for commercial purpose and directed the authorities to devise a comprehensive plan within a period of month.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting of the agriculture and livestock department here on Wednesday which was commenced to review progress so far made on the implementation of the Agriculture Transformation Plan.

Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Senior Member board of Revenue Syed Zafar Ali Shah, Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan, concerned administrative secretaries and other senior officials attended the meeting.

The chief minister also directed the authorities concerned to develop an action plan for the execution of the said program and said the provincial government would provide all required sources for the purpose on priority.

The chief minister said the provincial government would provide financial assistance to people associated with the livestock sector to boost meat, poultry and other dairy products for commercial purposes.

The Chief Minister also directed the relevant authorities to come up with proposals under the said program for establishing disease free zones in feasible districts of the province to prevent the cattle from foot-and-mouth diseases.

He directed them to design a strategy for efficiently marketing trout fish, dairy products, poultry and meat in other provinces and also abroad.

Mahmood Khan stated that there was huge potential for agriculture in south districts and for horticulture and livestock in northern districts of the province which needed to be explored to boost the economy of the province for creating job opportunities.

He said the incumbent provincial government was not only committed to boost these sectors but also taking result oriented steps.

He directed the Agriculture and Industry departments to work together and develop a strategy for setting up plants at feasible places for the packaging, grading and value addition of fruits and other products.

He said the development of livestock was one of the top priority areas of his government as it was directly related to the common man, adding that the economy of the province could be strengthened on sustainable grounds by promoting the livestock sector.

The chief minister, while expressing satisfaction on the progress made on the implementation of the Transformation Plan, directed the authorities concerned to improve the pace of execution and ensure the progress on the activities of the plan as per timelines.

He said as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to promote Agriculture sector, implementation of the Transformation Plan was the need of the hour, adding that the provincial government was not only committed but also taking pragmatic steps for the execution of the said plan.