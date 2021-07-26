UrduPoint.com
KP CM Denotifies Minister, Advisor

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 11:30 PM

KP CM denotifies minister, advisor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Monday denotified one provincial minister and an advisor.

According to a notification issued by Administration Department, those denotified were Minister for Social Welfare, Special education and Women Empowerment Dr. Hisham Inamullah Khan and CM's Advisor on Revenue & Estate, Qalandar Khan Lodhi.

