Open Menu

KP CM Denounces Speculation Over Minerals Bill, Affirms No Compromise On Provincial Autonomy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2025 | 05:00 PM

KP CM denounces speculation over minerals bill, affirms no compromise on provincial autonomy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, on Wednesday strongly rejected the ongoing political speculation surrounding the proposed Minerals Bill, asserting that there would be no compromise on provincial autonomy.

In a statement, CM Gandapur emphasized that the bill does not contain any clauses that transfer provincial powers to any Federal body or institution.

“The speculation circulating on social media is completely baseless and contrary to the actual content of the bill,” he stated.

He condemned what he called unfounded propaganda and clarified that the draft law explicitly ensures that neither the federal government nor the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) was being granted any authority over the province’s mineral resources.

Gandapur urged critics to read the bill themselves or consult legal experts if needed, rather than formulating narratives without proper understanding. “This kind of uninformed political discourse is inappropriate,” he added.

Highlighting the performance of the current system, he noted that the province had seen a revenue increase of Rs. 3.5 billion in the mines and minerals sector.

He also assured that if necessary, the government was open to making amendments to the bill, but stressed again that provincial rights will be fully protected.

He appealed to all stakeholders to base their opinions on facts rather than assumptions to avoid dragging the province into unnecessary political conflict.

Recent Stories

PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangla ..

PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangladesh

2 hours ago
 Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani ..

Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani Mukerji’s secret wedding

2 hours ago
 Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s off ..

Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s offensive remarks against actress

2 hours ago
 Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global di ..

Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global digital transformation: PM

2 hours ago
 Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detectio ..

Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detection by Pakistan air force

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

8 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sul ..

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..

23 hours ago
 Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

23 hours ago
 Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big W ..

Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers

23 hours ago
 Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity ..

Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs

23 hours ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 60 ..

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan