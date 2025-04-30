KP CM denounces speculation over minerals bill, affirms no compromise on provincial autonomy

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, on Wednesday strongly rejected the ongoing political speculation surrounding the proposed Minerals Bill, asserting that there would be no compromise on provincial autonomy.

In a statement, CM Gandapur emphasized that the bill does not contain any clauses that transfer provincial powers to any Federal body or institution.

“The speculation circulating on social media is completely baseless and contrary to the actual content of the bill,” he stated.

He condemned what he called unfounded propaganda and clarified that the draft law explicitly ensures that neither the federal government nor the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) was being granted any authority over the province’s mineral resources.

Gandapur urged critics to read the bill themselves or consult legal experts if needed, rather than formulating narratives without proper understanding. “This kind of uninformed political discourse is inappropriate,” he added.

Highlighting the performance of the current system, he noted that the province had seen a revenue increase of Rs. 3.5 billion in the mines and minerals sector.

He also assured that if necessary, the government was open to making amendments to the bill, but stressed again that provincial rights will be fully protected.

He appealed to all stakeholders to base their opinions on facts rather than assumptions to avoid dragging the province into unnecessary political conflict.