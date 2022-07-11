KP CM directs acceleration of relief operation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the concerned authorities for combating situation emerged due to recent rains in some districts of the province, said an official handout issued here on Monday.

The chief minister has directed the concerned district administrations, Rescue 1122 and activation of other concerned agencies. He has also directed the acceleration of relief activities in the affected areas.

The chief minister has also directed immediate steps to retrieve the people trapped in Tank and other areas due to rain and their shifting to secured places.

He has directed the provision of all possible relief to flood affectees.

The chief minister has also put Rescue 1122 on alert and said that they should be prepared to combat any untoward situation and in case of need ensure relief operation. He said that the protection of the lives and properties of the people should remain the top priority.