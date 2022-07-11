UrduPoint.com

KP CM Directs Acceleration Of Relief Operation

Muhammad Irfan Published July 11, 2022 | 05:50 PM

KP CM directs acceleration of relief operation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the concerned authorities for combating situation emerged due to recent rains in some districts of the province, said an official handout issued here on Monday.

The chief minister has directed the concerned district administrations, Rescue 1122 and activation of other concerned agencies. He has also directed the acceleration of relief activities in the affected areas.

The chief minister has also directed immediate steps to retrieve the people trapped in Tank and other areas due to rain and their shifting to secured places.

He has directed the provision of all possible relief to flood affectees.

The chief minister has also put Rescue 1122 on alert and said that they should be prepared to combat any untoward situation and in case of need ensure relief operation. He said that the protection of the lives and properties of the people should remain the top priority.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flood Alert Tank Rescue 1122 All Top Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

1 day ago
 New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candi ..

New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candidacy for Prime Minister

2 days ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murde ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murder of three in Sadiqabad

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.