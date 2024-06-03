KP CM Directs Admin For Immediate Repairing Of Power Transformers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2024 | 09:37 PM
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, in view of the current scenario of power load-shedding has directed all Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to immediately make arrangements for the repair and maintenance of out of order electricity transformers in their respective areas
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, in view of the current scenario of power load-shedding has directed all Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to immediately make arrangements for the repair and maintenance of out of order electricity transformers in their respective areas.
He issued these directives while chairing a meeting of Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners held here at Chief Minister’s House on Monday.
Advisor to KP CM on Finance Muzzamil Aslam, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Additional Chief Secretary Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan and other relevant authorities attended the meeting.
All Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners participated in the meeting via video link.
The chief minister added that the provincial government will provide all required funds to district administrations for this purpose. He also directed them to work together with WAPDA teams to implement the power load management schedule in letter and spirit in their respective districts
The chief minister said that Divisional and District Administrations are frontline team of the government in implementation of its policies and reforms initiatives at grass root level, they need to work out of the book for the enforcement of good governance strategy and providing relief to general public.
He stressed that nobody will be victimized on political grounds, government machinery should focus on public service delivery with enthusiasm and satisfaction.
He said that incumbent government neither believe in political victimization nor any officer will be transferred on political grounds. However, posting/ transfer will be made only on the basis of performance, the officers in field should focus on their performance and improve it up to public satisfaction.
The chief minister also directed all the deputy commissioners to strictly monitor the development projects in their respective districts and ensure the quality of work.
He also directed the deputy commissioners concerned to immediately rehabilitate the damaged tourism roads and ensure the opening of roads leading to tourism destinations adding that the provincial government will provide all required funds to this end.
Ali Amin Gandapur also directed the district administrations concerned for precautionary measures and preparations to cope with possible floods in coming monsoon season further directing the fool proof security and other necessary arrangements for upcoming Moharram.
Regarding Shandur Polo Festival the chief Minister instructed the quarters concerned for timely and better arrangements and said that availability of required facilities for tourists should be ensured at Shandur Polo Ground.
Ali Amin Gandapur also directed for special measures to ensure cleanliness on the occasion of Eid ul Azha across the province.
APP/aqk
Recent Stories
UAJK announces admissions for MS, MPhil, PhD weekend programs
6 resolutions passes unanimously by KP Assembly
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi condemns attack on polio team at ..
Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) orgainzes UET test
Federal Capital set to receive 30 electric buses, launching on two initial route ..
06 parties pre-qualify for PIACL divestment
Rubaba to bear student's expenses participating in "Yaqeen" education camp
Boy molester arrested in Wah Cantt
Green Journalist Awards recognition to media services highlighting climate actio ..
Sindh Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah felicitates newly elected off ..
South Africa's Ramaphosa urges unity after historic ANC setback
Turkish FM visits China amid Palestinian-Israeli conflict
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UAJK announces admissions for MS, MPhil, PhD weekend programs6 seconds ago
-
6 resolutions passes unanimously by KP Assembly9 seconds ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi condemns attack on polio team at Lakki Marwat11 seconds ago
-
Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) orgainzes UET test44 minutes ago
-
Federal Capital set to receive 30 electric buses, launching on two initial routes43 minutes ago
-
Rubaba to bear student's expenses participating in "Yaqeen" education camp44 minutes ago
-
Boy molester arrested in Wah Cantt48 minutes ago
-
Green Journalist Awards recognition to media services highlighting climate action: Romina48 minutes ago
-
Sindh Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah felicitates newly elected office-bearers of LPC48 minutes ago
-
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation delegation calls on Shaza Fatima43 minutes ago
-
KMC General meeting on June 1053 minutes ago
-
Children Day celebrated at Japanese Park to promote healthy culture among toddlers1 hour ago