KP CM directs arrest of attackers of police, anti polio team

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan while strongly condemning firing on polio team and police in North Waziristan here on Tuesday directed arrest of the attackers.

Expressing his profound grief and sorrow over the loss of policemen and anti polio worker, the Chief Minister said these attackers were enemy of future of our children and would soon be brought to justice.

The Chief Minister said provincial government was committed to eradicate polio virus.