KP CM directs BoR to expedite land record computerization

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the authorities of the Board of Revenue (BoR) to expedite the computerization of land record process with a special focus on the completion of the computerization process in the provincial capital within the next three months

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the authorities of the Board of Revenue (BoR) to expedite the computerization of land record process with a special focus on the completion of the computerization process in the provincial capital within the next three months.

In order to ensure easy access of public to all basic services, the Chief Minister also directed to take steps for the establishment of service delivery centers at the subdivision level in every district with the aim to ensure issuance of Fard and other estate relevant documents in minimum time.

He was chairing a performance review meeting of the Board of Revenue here the other day, said an official handout issued here on Friday.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Taj Muhammad Tarand, MPA Mian Sharafat Ali, Senior Member Board of Revenue Zakir Hussain Afridi, Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan, Secretary Finance Ikramullah Khan and other concerned officials attended the meeting.

During briefing the meeting about progress made by the board of revenue, it was told that, first of its kind E-Stamp paper initiative has been formally launched in the province which is a landmark achievement of the provincial government towards E-Governance. E-Stamp paper would prove an important step in preventing land disputes, forgery of documents and issuance of backdated stamp papers.

Besides, this initiative would also help in the determination of actual costs of land and minimize the administrative costs of printing stamp papers. It was further told that, for the first time in the history of the province, a Geographic Information System lab is being established while GIS-based settlement has been introduced in different districts of KP.

The participants were informed that, for public facilitation, so far 48 service delivery centers have been established and made operational which were providing estate-related services to people through one window operation while 10 more service delivery centers would be established and functionalized by the end of the current financial year.

As per instructions of the provincial government, issuance of Fard through service delivery centers was being ensured within thirty minutes whereas, in revenue estates, which are not yet digitally operationalized, Fard was being issued within two days.

In addition to this, the Board of Revenue has retrieved 8,350 kanals of state land from land grabbers amounting to Rs 118.344 billion. Moreover, for the first time female quota has been allocated in Patwar Cadre and the first batch of 100 Patwar candidates has passed out whereas the second batch of 120 Patwar candidates has been selected for training in Revenue academy.

Furthermore, for the issuance of succession certificates through NADRA, Succession Act and Rules 2021 have been enacted.

The meeting was apprised that the draft bill for the establishment of Land Record Authority has been prepared which would be presented before the competent forum for consideration and subsequent approval.

Moreover, the official website of the Board of Revenue has been developed for public awareness and facilitation, adding that all relevant information and notifications were shared on the website.