KP CM directs capacity building of ETEA on modern lines

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has directed the enhancement of overall capacity of Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) to strengthen on modern lines and enable it to cope effectively with the ever increasing requirements of testing and evaluation for recruitment in government departments and admissions in education institutions.

He issued these directives while chairing 28th meeting of the Board of Governors of ETEA here the other day, said an official handout issued here on Saturday.

Advisor to Chief Minister on Higher Education, Kamran Bangash, Secretary Higher Education Development, Muhammad Dawood Khan, Principal Secretary to CM, Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Health Imtiaz Hussain Shah, Executive Director ETEA, Sharafat Rabbani and other members of the board of governors attended the meeting.

The chief minister termed the ETEA as a reliable body of the provincial government with regard to educational testing and evaluation, and said that all the issues faced by ETEA would be resolved on priority basis so that the agency could perform its responsibilities with utmost efficiency maintaining the highest degree of transparency.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing about the overall performance / achievements, administrative and financial matters of ETEA, issues faced by the agency and ways forwards and progress on the implementation of the decisions made in the last meeting of the BoG.

The meeting was informed that ETEA was holding its tests at all divisional level for the convenience of candidates across the province.

The meeting was further informed that tests for admissions in Engineering Universities were held by ETEA in June this year and results of the tests were announced very next day adding that during the year 2019 ETEA conducted eleven different tests for admissions in various educational institutions and twenty different tests for recruitment in various government departments in which more than 300,000 candidates participated.

While stressing the need of maximum information technology interventions in ETEA testing process, the chair directed the relevant authorities for inclusion of IT experts in the BoG of ETEA so that their expertise could be obtained to strengthen the agency by the effective use of Information Technology.

The forum was further informed that draft of new regulations was prepared to ensure maximum transparency and impartiality in the testing process which would soon be presented to the competent forum for formal approval.