KP CM directs completion of baseline survey regarding KP-RET Project

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) KP Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur has directed the concerned authorities to immediately complete the baseline survey regarding Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Economic Transformation Project and completion of all the arrangements including deployment of necessary staff to initiate physical work on the project without any delay.

He issued these directives during a meeting with the Regional Director of International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), Rehana Raza, who called on him in Islamabad, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

During the meeting they discussed matters related to execution of Rural Economic Transformation Project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Besides, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry and Secretary Agriculture Javed Marwat, other higher officials of Planning and Development department were also present on the occasion.

It was decided in the meeting to immediately finalize all the prerequisites for initiating practical work on the project. Both the sides also agreed to have a joint strategy to ensure physical progress on this important project as per the stipulated timelines, in addition to deciding that an effective mechanism would be put in place for coordination and close linkages between the concerned provincial departments and donor agency.

The chief minister has directed the concerned administrative secretaries to hold fortnightly meetings in order to review progress on the projects, adding that Rural Economic Transformation Project is of vital importance for providing livelihood opportunities to the people. The provincial government would extend all out support at its part including provision of funds so as to ensure that the project is implemented within the stipulated timeframe, said the Chief Minister.

He maintained that the developing agriculture sector on modern lines is the priority area of his government; and significant investment is being made for this purpose.

He said that agriculture sector has a lot of potential and can go a long way in providing livelihoods to the needy people of this province; incumbent provincial government is working under a comprehensive strategy to utilize this potential in a beneficent manner.

The chief minister further said that at current, the government is working on 49 different projects aimed at developing agriculture sector on fast track and sustainable basis.

Apart from this, Rs 4.00 billion have been allocated in the new fiscal budget for providing soft loans to the people working in this sector, he said and added that work is also in progress on other important projects including CRBC, Gomal Zam Dam and Tank Zam Dam projects, which on completion would provide all time solution to the issues of food security in the province.

Similarly, he said that a number of suitable sites have been identified for the construction of check dams, thereby preserving the natural water resources as well as providing employment opportunities to the people.

Later on, the chief minister chaired an important meeting regarding mega development projects being executed in the province in collaboration with international development partners.

The participants of the meeting thoroughly reviewed the progress on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Investment and Institutional Support Project, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Development Project, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Accessibility Project and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Roads Development Project.

The chief minister has directed the concerned quarters to ensure that all these maga projects are completed within the stipulated timelines, adding that the government will provide funds required for this purpose on priority basis. However, he directed them not to compromise on the quality of the projects, adding that the government is spending huge resources on the projects, so the benefits should also reach the people in the truest sense.

Secretary Local Government Daood Khan, Secretary C&W Asad Ali, Chief Economist Arifullah and other relevant officials attended the meeting.