KP CM directs coordinated efforts for forests, wildlife protection

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has termed the protection of forests and wildlife as one of the key focused areas of his government and directed the Forests and Wildlife Department for coordinated and concerted measures in this regard.

He also directed for starting practical work on the installation of CCTV cameras in forest check posts and strengthening the capacity of forest guards across the province.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife and Biodiversity Board here the other day, said a news release issued here on Saturday.

Provincial Minister for Forests, Ishtiaq Urmar, Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz and Secretary Forests islam Zeb and others were attended the meeting.

The chair also directed the high ups for taking result oriented steps for setting up private sector Game Reserves in suitable places in the province.

The meeting approved constitution of a Research Committee of the board for research oriented input to the department for the protection and enchantment of wild life.

The meeting approved in principles, the establishment of Wildlife and Biodiversity Fund and directed the quarters concerned to table the matter before the provincial cabinet for formal approval.

He also stressed the need for restructuring the Wildlife and Biodiversity Board to include maximum number of experts of the relevant field, researchers and social scientists with an aim to give it more effective role for the protection of wildlife.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister directed the concerned authorities to ensure the holding of quarterly meetings of all the boards of provincial government.