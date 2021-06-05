KP CM directs designing scheme for police stations' reconstruction

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan directed the authorities concerned to design an umbrella scheme for inclusion in the upcoming Annual Development Program for reconstruction and rehabilitation of decades' old police stations.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting regarding development projects of police department held here the other day at Chief Minister's House, said an official handout issued here Saturday.

Secretary of Finance Department, high ups of Planning and Development Department, representatives of Home Department and other relevant senior officials attended the meeting.

The forum was briefed in detail about the issues and development projects of the police department. It was told that a total of 18 schemes of police department were being executed across the province with an estimated cost of over Rs 7.5 billion adding that sub projects of said schemes included establishment of nine police lines, 31 police stations, four police posts, seven CTD offices, 3 training schools, eight watch towers and 3 hostels.

The forum was apprised that, for setting up police infrastructure in newly merged districts, work on two new projects worth Rs. 8 billion was underway, under Accelerated Implementation Program.

It was added that for the establishment of police stations, and police check posts work on more than 50 sub projects was also in progress.

The meeting was informed that Rs. 200 million had been released for purchase of land for setting up police stations in newly merged districts.

A total of Rs 1.267 billion was allocated for training of merged districts police. As many as Rs 406 million were spent on trainings of police officials so far.

He said that projects included in the scheme would be executed in phases to improve the infrastructure of police stations on modern lines across the province.

He further said that eradication of crimes and provision of secure and peaceful environment to public was one of the top priority areas of his government adding that the incumbent government was utilizing hefty resources for the purpose.

The chief minister agreed in principle for provision of required additional funds for timely completion of ongoing projects of police department and said that the provincial government was spending huge resources on the development of police infrastructure and enhancing capacity of police that aims at improving overall policing system.

The Chief Minister on the occasion, directed the authorities concerned to pay special attention to establishment of police infrastructure in newly merged districts and ensure progress on projects as per given timelines.