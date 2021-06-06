KP CM directs devising operational model for School of Aviation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the quarters concerned to devise an operational model for making School of Aviation Training and Services Centre Akora Khattak functional.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting regarding School of Aviation Training and Services Akora Khattak, held here the other day at Chief Minister's House, said an official handout issued here on Sunday.

Administrative secretaries of concerned departments, Air Commodore Muhammad Khurram Shehzad, MD TEVTA and other concerned senior officials attended the meeting.

While briefing the forum about the progress so far made on above mentioned projects, it was told that school of Aviation Training and Services had been established now it needs to be made operational.

The chief minister further directed to finalize the strategy in order to complete the establishment of meat processing training and production plant project.

He also directed the authorities concerned to revise the PC-1 of the said project and frame operational and business model and get it approved from the concerned forum at the earliest.

The chief minister said that all the pre requisites and arrangements be finalized well in time and responsibilities of concerned departments/entities be clearly defined in order to run the project in effective manner so that desired objectives of the project could be achieved.

Meanwhile, the meeting was informed that Rs 142.755 million had been released for the procurement of equipments for establishing meat processing training and production plant.

The chief minister stressed upon the need of adopting realistic approach towards establishing the meat processing plant and directed the concerned quarters to prepare a detailed concept paper after consultation with all stakeholders in this regard.

He said that the main of objectives of the project must be kept in mind while devising strategy for the establishment of meat processing plant.