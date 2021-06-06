UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP CM Directs Devising Operational Model For School Of Aviation

Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

KP CM directs devising operational model for School of Aviation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the quarters concerned to devise an operational model for making School of Aviation Training and Services Centre Akora Khattak functional.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting regarding School of Aviation Training and Services Akora Khattak, held here the other day at Chief Minister's House, said an official handout issued here on Sunday.

Administrative secretaries of concerned departments, Air Commodore Muhammad Khurram Shehzad, MD TEVTA and other concerned senior officials attended the meeting.

While briefing the forum about the progress so far made on above mentioned projects, it was told that school of Aviation Training and Services had been established now it needs to be made operational.

The chief minister further directed to finalize the strategy in order to complete the establishment of meat processing training and production plant project.

He also directed the authorities concerned to revise the PC-1 of the said project and frame operational and business model and get it approved from the concerned forum at the earliest.

The chief minister said that all the pre requisites and arrangements be finalized well in time and responsibilities of concerned departments/entities be clearly defined in order to run the project in effective manner so that desired objectives of the project could be achieved.

Meanwhile, the meeting was informed that Rs 142.755 million had been released for the procurement of equipments for establishing meat processing training and production plant.

The chief minister stressed upon the need of adopting realistic approach towards establishing the meat processing plant and directed the concerned quarters to prepare a detailed concept paper after consultation with all stakeholders in this regard.

He said that the main of objectives of the project must be kept in mind while devising strategy for the establishment of meat processing plant.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Progress Akora Khattak Sunday All From Million

Recent Stories

15 of the same family drowned in River Indus as pa ..

22 minutes ago

Putin, EU's Michel Discuss Prospects for Sputnik V ..

22 minutes ago

Beekeeping sector has great potential to generate ..

22 minutes ago

Iran Promises to Give Ukraine Access to File on Ai ..

22 minutes ago

PTI to clean sweep 2023 polls, make history: KP Mi ..

50 minutes ago

Less Than 25% of Americans Now Practicing Strict S ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.