KP CM directs expansion of rescue services to tehsil level

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the authorities of Relief and Rehabilitation Department to take necessary measures to expand the rescue services to Tehsil level so that the losses to human lives and properties could be minimized in times of calamities and disasters.

The chief minister has said that all the available resources would be utilized to strengthen the Rescue 1122 on modern lines with the aim to ensure the availability of timely rescue services to the citizens.

He issued these directives while chairing a progress review meeting of Relief and Rehabilitation department held at Chief Minister Secretariat here the other day, said an official handout issued here on Monday.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Kamran Bangash, Secretary Relief Aamir Lateef, Director General Relief Khateer Ahmad and other relevant high officials attended the meeting.

Briefing the meeting about progress on various matters of the department, it was told that so far owners of 81,509 fully/partially damaged properties in the merged districts had been paid compensation amounts whereas additional teams had been deputed for rapid process of the remaining compensations under the citizen losses compensation program.

The meeting was appraised that a total of 144,615 houses had been surveyed for compensation purpose. The chief minister also directed the authorities to expedite the compensation process.

Furthermore, it was told that a total of 5425 projects of rehabilitation of schools, basic health units and road infrastructure had been completed so far through PERA while work on 370 projects was underway.

About the establishment of Rescue 1122 stations in all the districts of the province, it was informed that a total of 92 stations were fully functional in 32 districts of the province while a scheme has been approved for the establishment of Rescue 1122 Stations in the remaining districts which include Kolai Palas, Tor Ghar and Upper Chitral.

Regarding the progress on the projects reflected in the new Annual Development Program, it was told that PC-1s for seven development schemes reflected in the ADP of Relief Department had been approved while work on preparation of one PC-I was in progress.

The chief minister expressed satisfaction on the overall performance of relief department and directed the authorities concerned to ensure the timely completion of all the developmental projects of the department.