Open Menu

KP CM Directs Expediting Relief Efforts In Fllood Hit Areas During Emergency Meeting

Muhammad Irfan Published August 16, 2025 | 08:10 PM

KP CM directs expediting relief efforts in fllood hit areas during emergency meeting

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister (KPCM) Ali Amin Gandapur on Saturday chaired an emergency meeting here to review damages caused by cloudbursts, heavy rains and flash floods across the province.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary, divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, senior officials and representatives of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

The participants offered prayers for the officials who lost their lives in a helicopter crash in Bajaur while carrying out relief duties. Briefing the meeting, officials reported that 309 people have died and 23 have been injured in various rain- and flood-related incidents.

Sixty-three houses were partially damaged, while surveys of losses to roads and other infrastructure are still underway. Work is being carried out to restore road links to cut-off areas, and medical teams, food, medicines, and essential supplies are being sent to the affected districts.

The meeting was informed that the provincial government has released Rs 1.5 billion to PDMA for rescue, relief, and compensation, and another Rs 1.5 billion to the Communication and Works Department for the repair of roads and infrastructure.

In addition, Rs 500 million has been allocated to deputy commissioners for compensating the families of those who lost their lives.

A flood and health emergency has been declared in the affected areas.

Officials said rescue operations have largely been completed, and the focus has now shifted to relief and rehabilitation. While the Federal government and the Pakistan Army are extending assistance, the provincial civil administration is leading the response.

Speaking at the meeting, CM Gandapur said the provincial government stands firmly with the people in this difficult time and will use all available resources for their rehabilitation.

He expressed solidarity with the bereaved families and praised the provincial and district administrations for their swift response, saying their performance in the crisis had been commendable. He urged them to continue the same commitment in the relief and rehabilitation phase.

The CM directed that road connectivity be restored as quickly as possible, with helicopters used to deliver aid to inaccessible areas. He ordered that compensation payments be completed within two days, additional medical staff be deployed from neighboring districts, and food supplies be ensured so that no affected family faces shortages.

He also instructed the Chief Secretary and PDMA to strengthen monitoring and coordination between federal and provincial agencies, mobilize heavy machinery for reconstruction, and immediately dispatch all available food and non-food items to the flood-hit districts.

Recent Stories

Sharjah Self-Defence takes lead in fifth round ope ..

Sharjah Self-Defence takes lead in fifth round opener of Khaled bin Mohamed bin ..

15 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed, Egypt's Minister of Higher Educa ..

Sultan bin Ahmed, Egypt's Minister of Higher Education discuss strategic partner ..

30 minutes ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack in northern Pakistan

UAE condemns terrorist attack in northern Pakistan

2 hours ago
 European leaders welcome President Trump’s effor ..

European leaders welcome President Trump’s efforts to end war in Ukraine

3 hours ago
 MBZUAI begins new academic year with largest-ever ..

MBZUAI begins new academic year with largest-ever cohort of over 400 students

3 hours ago
 Ports in Oman see growth in handling containers

Ports in Oman see growth in handling containers

3 hours ago
Synergy Group Records 15 Wins at Dragons of Pakist ..

Synergy Group Records 15 Wins at Dragons of Pakistan 2025 Awards

5 hours ago
 Ukrainian President says he will meet Trump Monday

Ukrainian President says he will meet Trump Monday

6 hours ago
 Al Wakrah wins UAE President’s Cup Series for Pu ..

Al Wakrah wins UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses in Spain

7 hours ago
 Power Slap 16: Wolverine vs. Klingbeil set for Abu ..

Power Slap 16: Wolverine vs. Klingbeil set for Abu Dhabi Showdown Week on Octobe ..

7 hours ago
 Eight Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli stri ..

Eight Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza

8 hours ago
 Pakistan: Over 320 dead in 48 hours after heavy ra ..

Pakistan: Over 320 dead in 48 hours after heavy rains trigger flash floods

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan