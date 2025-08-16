KP CM directs expediting relief efforts in fllood hit areas during emergency meeting

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister (KPCM) Ali Amin Gandapur on Saturday chaired an emergency meeting here to review damages caused by cloudbursts, heavy rains and flash floods across the province.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary, divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, senior officials and representatives of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

The participants offered prayers for the officials who lost their lives in a helicopter crash in Bajaur while carrying out relief duties. Briefing the meeting, officials reported that 309 people have died and 23 have been injured in various rain- and flood-related incidents.

Sixty-three houses were partially damaged, while surveys of losses to roads and other infrastructure are still underway. Work is being carried out to restore road links to cut-off areas, and medical teams, food, medicines, and essential supplies are being sent to the affected districts.

The meeting was informed that the provincial government has released Rs 1.5 billion to PDMA for rescue, relief, and compensation, and another Rs 1.5 billion to the Communication and Works Department for the repair of roads and infrastructure.

In addition, Rs 500 million has been allocated to deputy commissioners for compensating the families of those who lost their lives.

A flood and health emergency has been declared in the affected areas.

Officials said rescue operations have largely been completed, and the focus has now shifted to relief and rehabilitation. While the Federal government and the Pakistan Army are extending assistance, the provincial civil administration is leading the response.

Speaking at the meeting, CM Gandapur said the provincial government stands firmly with the people in this difficult time and will use all available resources for their rehabilitation.

He expressed solidarity with the bereaved families and praised the provincial and district administrations for their swift response, saying their performance in the crisis had been commendable. He urged them to continue the same commitment in the relief and rehabilitation phase.

The CM directed that road connectivity be restored as quickly as possible, with helicopters used to deliver aid to inaccessible areas. He ordered that compensation payments be completed within two days, additional medical staff be deployed from neighboring districts, and food supplies be ensured so that no affected family faces shortages.

He also instructed the Chief Secretary and PDMA to strengthen monitoring and coordination between federal and provincial agencies, mobilize heavy machinery for reconstruction, and immediately dispatch all available food and non-food items to the flood-hit districts.