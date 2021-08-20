UrduPoint.com

KP CM Directs For Making Plantation Compulsory Component Of Projects

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 04:50 PM

KP CM directs for making plantation compulsory component of projects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the concerned authorities for necessary steps to include plantation as compulsory component in the PC-1s of all new projects of the provincial government and said that plantation at a reasonable scale be ensured in the all such developmental projects.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting regarding Monsoon Plantation Drive held here the other day, said an official handout issued here on Friday.

The meeting reviewed in detail progress on monsoon tree plantation during first two weeks of the drive. Acting Chief Secretary Zafar Ali Shah, Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan, Administrative Secretaries of concerned departments, Divisional Commissioners and other relevant high ups attended the meeting.

Expressing his satisfaction on the progress made so far on the ongoing Monsoon Plantation Drive 2021 in the province, he has directed the concerned quarters to ensure that 100 percent targets of the drive is achieved further directing them for necessary arrangements to ensure protection of the saplings planted during the drive.

The meeting was informed that the total target of the Monsoon Plantation Drive was set at 58 millions, and during the first two weeks of the drive starting from 1st August 2021, a total of 774 various activities of plantation were carried out across the province adding that 1.

1 million saplings were planted by engaging elected public representatives and the general public.

It was further told that overall some 8.00 millions saplings were planted during the first two weeks of the campaign across the province. "Similarly, enclosures for 112 million plants have also been planned during the drive and in the two weeks of the drive enclosures for 56 million plants has been ensured", it was told and added that 1.5 million saplings had been distributed amongst people for private plantation.

The chief minister directed the concerned quarters to ensure cent percent target of the campaign further directing to carryout plantations on the banks of rivers, highways, irrigation channels besides other places identified for plantation.

He stressed the need to specially focus on urban plantation and directed the authorities concerned to carryout mass scale plantation at divisional, district and Tehsil headquarter level.

Mahmood Khan also directed the local government department to make all the TMAs responsible for the protection of the saplings planted in their respective jurisdictions.

He reiterated his government resolve and commitment to make the 10 billion tree initiative a real success in the province and urged upon all segments of society to play their part for this national cause.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Progress Amjad Ali August All From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Scarlett Johansson gives birth to a baby boy

Scarlett Johansson gives birth to a baby boy

15 minutes ago
 Shaniera Akram’s message for ‘good men’ trig ..

Shaniera Akram’s message for ‘good men’ triggers a new debate

30 minutes ago
 Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone renews support f ..

Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone renews support for entrepreneurs

46 minutes ago
 UAE affirms commitment to advancing technologies f ..

UAE affirms commitment to advancing technologies for peace and security at UN

46 minutes ago
 UAE announces 1,070 new COVID-19 cases, 1,619 reco ..

UAE announces 1,070 new COVID-19 cases, 1,619 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 ho ..

46 minutes ago
 UAE-Kazakhstan Joint Committee convenes 8th meetin ..

UAE-Kazakhstan Joint Committee convenes 8th meeting

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.