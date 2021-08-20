KP CM directs for making plantation compulsory component of projects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the concerned authorities for necessary steps to include plantation as compulsory component in the PC-1s of all new projects of the provincial government and said that plantation at a reasonable scale be ensured in the all such developmental projects.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting regarding Monsoon Plantation Drive held here the other day, said an official handout issued here on Friday.

The meeting reviewed in detail progress on monsoon tree plantation during first two weeks of the drive. Acting Chief Secretary Zafar Ali Shah, Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan, Administrative Secretaries of concerned departments, Divisional Commissioners and other relevant high ups attended the meeting.

Expressing his satisfaction on the progress made so far on the ongoing Monsoon Plantation Drive 2021 in the province, he has directed the concerned quarters to ensure that 100 percent targets of the drive is achieved further directing them for necessary arrangements to ensure protection of the saplings planted during the drive.

The meeting was informed that the total target of the Monsoon Plantation Drive was set at 58 millions, and during the first two weeks of the drive starting from 1st August 2021, a total of 774 various activities of plantation were carried out across the province adding that 1.

1 million saplings were planted by engaging elected public representatives and the general public.

It was further told that overall some 8.00 millions saplings were planted during the first two weeks of the campaign across the province. "Similarly, enclosures for 112 million plants have also been planned during the drive and in the two weeks of the drive enclosures for 56 million plants has been ensured", it was told and added that 1.5 million saplings had been distributed amongst people for private plantation.

The chief minister directed the concerned quarters to ensure cent percent target of the campaign further directing to carryout plantations on the banks of rivers, highways, irrigation channels besides other places identified for plantation.

He stressed the need to specially focus on urban plantation and directed the authorities concerned to carryout mass scale plantation at divisional, district and Tehsil headquarter level.

Mahmood Khan also directed the local government department to make all the TMAs responsible for the protection of the saplings planted in their respective jurisdictions.

He reiterated his government resolve and commitment to make the 10 billion tree initiative a real success in the province and urged upon all segments of society to play their part for this national cause.