KP CM directs implementation of minimum wage

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Monday directed the administrative heads of all the departments to ensure implementation of the minimum wage of Rs 21000 per month for daily wagers.

In a letter issued here from Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar, all the administrative secretaries of the departments have been directed to implement the decision in letter & spirit without any delay.

In his special statement issued here to this effect, Mahmood Khan has directed that payment of Rs 21,000 per month to the staff working on daily wages in the government departments should be ensured at all costs.