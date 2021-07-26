UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP CM Directs Implementation Of Minimum Wage

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 07:26 PM

KP CM directs implementation of minimum wage

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Monday directed the administrative heads of all the departments to ensure implementation of the minimum wage of Rs 21000 per month for daily wagers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Monday directed the administrative heads of all the departments to ensure implementation of the minimum wage of Rs 21000 per month for daily wagers.

In a letter issued here from Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar, all the administrative secretaries of the departments have been directed to implement the decision in letter & spirit without any delay.

In his special statement issued here to this effect, Mahmood Khan has directed that payment of Rs 21,000 per month to the staff working on daily wages in the government departments should be ensured at all costs.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa All From Government

Recent Stories

Bodies of Sadpara, two other K-2 climbers traced: ..

1 minute ago

FGEI, ABCTE sign LoU to provide free international ..

1 minute ago

'Pakistan Snakes' group formed to create awareness ..

1 minute ago

Shoigu, Armenian Counterpart Discuss Regional Secu ..

2 minutes ago

Mohammed Al Bowardi, Tajik Ambassador discuss enha ..

13 minutes ago

Lions fly-half Russell to resume training in South ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.