KP CM Directs Implementation Of Monsoon Contingency Plan
Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2024 | 07:57 PM
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has directed the concerned provincial departments and district administrations to ensure implementation of the Monsoon Contingency Plan of the provincial government and to remain high alert at all times in order to effectively deal with any untoward situation across the province
In his special directives, issued here on Wednesday in this regard, the Chief Minister said that monsoon contingency plan is mainly aimed at safeguarding the lives and properties of the people, minimizing the disaster risks and ensuring swift and accurate response to any emergency due to expected rains in the current monsoon season.
“All the tiers of disaster management and relief activities would have to play their proactive role in this regard,” he said and directed the authorities concerned to strictly follow the guidelines laid down by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority to this effect, adding that all the prerequisites should be completed in all respects to reduce the disaster risks and damages to the public life and properties across the province.
He also directed them to ensure all time availability of the required manpower, machinery, relief items and medical teams along with necessary medicines with special focus on the most vulnerable areas of the province as they need to have extra ordinary arrangements and rapid response mechanism to deal with any emergency in an effective manner.
Ali Amin Khan Gandapur further directed the quarters concerned to devise an effective mechanism of coordination among the relevant departments and rescue agencies, adding that control rooms should be established at provincial level and high-risk districts in the province for this purpose.
