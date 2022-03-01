UrduPoint.com

KP CM Directs Opening Of CNG Stations Five-day A Week

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2022 | 08:52 PM

Keeping in view the sufferings of CNG consumers and the general public due to closure of CNG stations, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the authorities concerned to keep the stations opened 24/7 during next 15 days while after that five days a week

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Keeping in view the sufferings of CNG consumers and the general public due to closure of CNG stations, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the authorities concerned to keep the stations opened 24/7 during next 15 days while after that five days a week.

He issued these directives while talking to a delegation of CNG Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which called on him here on Tuesday.

The delegation led by the provincial president of CNG association Fazal Muqeem Khan apprised the chief minister about difficulties to CNG consumers and people associated with the CNG industry due to closure of CNG stations in the province.

The delegation requested the chief minister to issue directives to allow operationalization of CNG stations five days a week instead of three days.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Members of Provincial Assembly Arbab Jahandad Khan and Asif Khan, Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Mehsud and senior officials of SNGPL were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said the provincial government had cognizance of difficulties of CNG consumers and would go all out to provide relief to them, adding that traffic jams had become the routine due to long queues of the vehicles at CNG stations which caused difficulties to people.

Mahmood Khan said the provincial government was taking concrete steps to provide relief to the people in every sector, opening of CNG stations would reduce the difficulties of people associated with the CNG industry and they would be able to earn their livelihood.

