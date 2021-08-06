KP CM directs PDA to hire services of ETEA for recruitment

UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) for necessary steps to hire the services of Education Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) for recruitment against all the technical and non-technical positions to ensure transparency and merit in overall recruitment process in the authority

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) for necessary steps to hire the services of Education Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) for recruitment against all the technical and non-technical positions to ensure transparency and merit in overall recruitment process in the authority.

He issued these directives while chairing 6th board meeting of Peshawar Development Authority here the other day, said an official handout issued here on Friday.

Provincial Minister Taimur Salim Jhagra, Member Provincial Assembly Malik Asif, Fazal Elahi and Pir Fida Muhammad, administrative secretaries of concerned departments, high ups of PDA and other board members attended the meeting.

The chief minister also directed the PDA to frame proposed Building Bye-laws and High-rise Regulations more comprehensive and easier for investors and submit the final draft for approval within one month period.

He has said that providing maximum facilitation to attract private sector investment in the province was the vision of the incumbent provincial government for which all types of deficiencies in relevant regulations should be eliminated to make them easier and helpful for the investors.

The meeting reviewed the progress of implementation on the decisions taken in the last board meeting and accorded approval to a number of new matters.

The board approved the proposed plan for commercial plotting of available (remaining) land in phase-III Hayatabad and sector A-I phase-V Hayatabad.

As per the proposed plan suitable plots of different categories from 2 to 8 kanal have been proposed with car parking space for commercial activities.

Similarly, it also approved execution of general bus stand project from PDA's own resources. New general bus stand would be constructed at Northern Bypass/Motorway Junction Peshawar which would be easily accessible to all the people due to its easy access to motorway, GT Road and connectivity with BRT through Chamkani Depot.

The new General Bus Stand has been planned as per the modern concept of terminal building and will have state of the art facilities like solar paneling at roof top, grey water recycling system, green house effect with trees plantation, public address system, CCTV coverage, commercial shops, cafeteria, mosque, public toilets, petrol pump, service station, workshop, driver's rest areas, car parking, rickshaw/taxi stand etc.

All bus terminals/addas/stands would be shifted to the new General Bus Stand. The board further accorded approval to PDA to adopt Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Delegation of Financial Powers Rules 2018. The forum approved in principle creation of Project Management Unit (PMU) along with its organization for execution of Gandhara Valley City project and constituted a committee to finalize the modalities for the proposed unit.

Moreover, regulations regarding land acquisition on land sharing basis with land owners as per amendments in Peshawar Development Authority act 2017 were also approved by the meeting.

The forum approved creation of a Service Delivery Unit for PDA and construction of a park on 41 kanal of land in phase-II Hayatabad. It further approved new rates of various fines/charges against violators/encroachers within the jurisdiction of Peshawar.

More Stories From Pakistan

