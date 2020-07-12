UrduPoint.com
KP CM Directs Recruitment Against Approved Vacancies In Forensic Lab

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 07:20 PM

KP CM directs recruitment against approved vacancies in Forensic Lab

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood has directed the concerned high ups for necessary steps to complete recruitment process against the newly approved vacancies of Regional Forensic Laboratory Swat on urgent basis and to ensure provision of required funds to the newly established laboratory.

He issued these directives while chairing a high level meeting held here the other day. The meeting was given a detailed briefing about various matters to further strengthen the Forensic Science Laboratory Peshawar and to fully functionalize the newly established Regional Forensic Laboratory Swat.

Besides, Inspector General Police, Dr. Sanaulla Abbasi, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Planning and Development, Humayun Khan and CCPO Peshawar, Muhammad Ali, the meeting was also attended by the concerned quarters of Home and Finance Departments.

The Chief Minister further directed the concerned quarters to complete all the requirements and formalities including the hiring of technical experts to functionalize the Digital Forensic Audio Visual Section and Explosive Section of Forensic Science Laboratory Peshawar further directing them to finalize service rules for hiring of technical experts for both the laboratories and to present the same to the provincial cabinet for approval in its upcoming meeting.

The meeting was also informed about the mandate, framework, operational and financial budget, existing disciplines, achievement, future plan of action and issues faced by these laboratories.

The meeting was told that established in 1976, the Forensic Science laboratory Peshawar had been providing services to KP Police, National Accountability Bureau, Anti-Corruption Establishment, Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control, Pakistan Customs and other entities in civil and criminal cases, and during the year 2019 only, it has examined 68,136 cases.

The meeting was further informed that FSL Peshawar was refurbished in three different phases and recently new laboratories/sections of the FSL have been constructed being Explosive Section and Digital Audio Visual Section. "Various training courses are being conducted to enhance the capacity of FSL, Peshawar, SOPs for all sections have been finalized and preparation of quality manual, modern training manual and safety manual are in progress," the meeting was further told and added that process of hiring of technical experts is underway to fully functionalize the newly established Explosive and Audio Visual Sections.

Meanwhile, the meeting was also briefed about the progress made so far to functionalize the newly established Regional Forensic Laboratory Swat and told that established in collaboration with UNDP, the Regional Forensic Laboratory Swat will cater for the needs of forensic tests of the entire Malakand region.

It was informed that purchase of all the necessary equipment for the laboratory had been completed and process of hiring permanent staff for the laboratory is underway.

