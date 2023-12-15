KP CM directs resolution of local bodies problems

The caretaker Chief Minister Justice Retired Arshad Hussain Shah here Friday directed resolutions of local bodies' problems

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) The caretaker Chief Minister Justice Retired Arshad Hussain Shah here Friday directed resolutions of local bodies' problems.

Chairing a meeting held here at the CM's House, the Chief Minister has directed the quarters concerned to come up with a way forward and realistic proposals within a week in this regard. The provincial government will take all possible steps within its mandate to resolve the issues of local bodies on a priority basis, he added.

Besides, caretaker cabinet members Ahmed Rasool Bangash, Engineer Aamir Nadeem Durrani, Dr.

Syed Sarfaraz Ali Shah, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, and administrative secretaries of concerned departments attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed in detail the issues being faced by the local bodies.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the issue of establishing offices for village and neighborhood councils in newly merged districts would be addressed on priority.

The chief minister said that he would meet local government representatives next week to personally listen to their issues.

