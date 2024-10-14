KP CM Directs Setting Up Of Parliamentary Committee On Kurram Situation
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur here Monday directed for setting up of a Parliamentary Committee on the difficult situation of Kurram tribal district
Addressing the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, the Chief Minister said that the difficult situation in Kurram district was due to land dispute between tribes rather than sectarian issue.
He said that all in Kurram district wanted peace and solution of the dispute.
The speaker hinted to setup the parliamentary committee comprising members of both the government and opposition parties.
