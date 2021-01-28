KP CM directs shifting of DC Khyber Office to Jamrud

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Thursday directed the authorities concerned to shift office of district administration Khyber from Peshawar to Jamrud within the next three weeks and to start land acquisition process for establishment of District Complex on the proposed site

He also directed to provide dedicated Tehsildar for Citizen Losses Compensation Package Survey in district Khyber.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting of provincial Task Force on Newly Merged Districts (NMDs) held here.

The meeting reviewed in detail progress so far made on the ongoing developmental schemes, law & order, matters related to merger and administrative affairs in tribal district Khyber and important decisions were made.

The meeting also reviewed implementation status of the decisions taken regarding other tribal districts in previous meeting of the Task Force and expressed its satisfaction on the implementation status of those decisions.

Beside, Provincial Cabinet members Shahram Tarakai, Taimur Saleem Jhagara, Akbar Ayub, Shaukat Yousafzai and Kamran Bangash, the meeting was attended by Corps Commander Peshawar Lt. General Nauman Mahmood, Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz, IGP Sanaullah Abbassi, IG FC Major General Adil Yameen, and Additional Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir, Chief of Staff 11 Corps Brigd. Bilal, Administrative Secretaries of departments concerned and other civil and military high ups.

Briefing the forum about the developmental portfolio of District Khyber, it was informed that developmental projects worth Rs 75 billion have been reflected in the Annual Development Program (ADP) and Accelerated Implementation Program (AIP) for district Khyber and added that developmental projects worth Rs 34 billion have been reflected in the ADP, developmental schemes worth Rs 36 billion have been reflected in AIP for the district in addition to the projects of reconstruction and rehabilitation worth Rs 4.6 billion.

It was further informed that proposed project of Khyber Economic Corridor would be implemented within estimated cost of Rs 76 billion.

It was informed that under the supervision of security forces 74 different projects have been completed under the third phase of immediate rehabilitation initiative.

The forum was informed that economic development plan for all NMDs had been finalized under which 30 different projects in various potential sectors have been proposed to be implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 65 billion.

The plan has been finalized in consultation with government departments, private sectors, business community, technical experts and other stakeholders.

The forum was also briefed about the matrix of proposed Economic Development Plan and was informed that Action Plan for the implementation of EDP would be presented in the next meeting of the Task Force for approval.

Briefing about the possible outcomes of the proposed economic development plan, the meeting was informed that tremendous employment opportunities would be provided to locals in various sectors whereas under the plan around 75,000 individuals would be trained in various vocational skills and 50,000 scholarships were also expected to assist the skill development in various sectors.

Besides, 30,000 semi skilled and skilled trainee workers would be equipped with employable skills.

Similarly, new tourist destinations have also been proposed to be developed in Khyber, Kurram, South Wazirstan and North Wazirstan that will create thousands of jobs in tourism and allied industries.

Talking on this occasion, the Chief Minister directed the authorities concerned to fix realistic timelines for implementation of the proposed economic development plan so that it could be implemented in its letter & spirit in the given time period.

He termed the sustainable development of the NMDs as top priority of the incumbent government and said that all the available resources would be utilized to this end.

He underlined the need to have special focus on judiciary, police, health and education sectors of merged areas further directing the quarters concerned to immediately finalize the education and health plans to streamline the education and health sectors in the merged areas.

Briefing about the major post-merger achievements in Khyber districts, the forum was informed that all lines department have been established and absorption of levies and Khasadar in KP police has been completed. Citizen Facilitation Centers were operational in all three sub divisions of district Khyber whereas three new police stations have been setup in the district and 670 police personals have been imparted training during the last one year.

The forums was also apprised about various administrative issues in district Khyber and it was proposed to create one new sub division and two tehsils in the district to which the Chief Minister agreed and directed that a proper proposal to this effect be presented for the approval of provincial cabinet in its upcoming meeting.

The chief minister while agreeing to the proposal of launching Safari Bus Service to promote tourism activities in district Khyber, directed the high ups of tourism department to take necessary steps to start Safari Bus Service in the short term and to take up a case with Pakistan Railway to start steam Safari Train Service in the long run.

The meeting decided to construct 15 km long road from Dogra to Mamnori in order to connect Khyber and Orakzai districts, and the C&W department was directed to prepare a PC-1 to this effect. Similarly, the Energy & Power department was directed to carry out feasibility study for hydro power projects in Terah Maidan and Rajgal areas of the Khyber district.

The Chief Minister also directed the relevant authorities to devise a plan to provide incentives to out of school children in the district in order to ensure their cent percent enrollment in schools.

The Chief Minister lauded the role of security forces in restoring law & order and developmental activities in the merged areas and expressed the hope that collaboration between the civil and military setup would continue in the future as well for the sustainable development of the merged districts.