UrduPoint.com

KP CM Directs Strict Monitoring Of Treatment Services Under Sehat Card

Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2022 | 09:00 PM

KP CM directs strict monitoring of treatment services under Sehat Card

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan while taking notice of complaints about sufferings of patients in some of the private hospitals during treatment under Sehat Card Plus has directed the authorities of health department to strictly monitor the free treatment services being provided by the private hospitals under the Sehat Card scheme, said an official handout issued here on Wednesday.

He further directed the concerned authorities that complaints about sufferings of patients be properly investigated and in case complaint found genuine then concerned hospital must be removed from the panel of Sehat Card.

The chief minister said that Sehat Card is a pro-poor and public friendly initiative of the PTI government and its 100 percent benefits must reach to public at any cost.

The chief minister also directed the quarters concerned to look into the issues of private hospitals and steps be taken to resolve them on priority so as to ensure provision of free treatment facilities in an effective manner.

The Chief Minister said that there will be no compromise on provision of free treatment facilities to the public in registered private hospitals adding that all empanelled hospitals should ensure free treatment under Sehat Card. "strict action will be taken against the hospitals creating unnecessary hurdles in the treatment under the scheme," he remarked.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi Alami Mushaira" on the occas ..

1 hour ago
 The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a ..

The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a Reduced Price

4 hours ago
 PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together F ..

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together Future Generations of Innovator ..

6 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-a ..

Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-arrest bail

8 hours ago
 Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

8 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP abou ..

Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.