KP CM directs submission of proposals for restructuring ETEA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the concerned authorities to submit feasible proposals for the completion of the re-structuring process of Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) as soon as possible.

He issued these directives while chairing a review meeting of Higher Education Department here the other day, said an official handout issued here the other day. Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash, Secretary Higher Education Daud Khan, senior officials of ETEA and others attended the meeting.

The chief minister further directed the authorities of Higher Education Department to complete the appointment process of vice chancellors to public sector universities where such posts are vacant across the province in one month time period.

The chief minister termed ETEA as a credible testing agency of provincial government regarding testing for recruitments in government departments and admissions in educational institutions and said that capacity of ETEA would be enhanced on priority basis and all the required resources would be provided to ETEA for the purpose.

The chief minister directed the quarters concerned for timely completion of ongoing development schemes in higher education, especially establishment of colleges whose feasibility study has been carried out.

Briefing the meeting about overall performance of the department, the forum was told that in order to efficient and effective utilization of available resources, over four thousands students were admitted in the second shift of selected nine colleges for the session 2019-20.

Similarly, in the session 2020-21 total 3280 students were also admitted in the second shift of aforesaid nine colleges. The forum was further told that the extension of second shift program to other colleges has also been planned for upcoming session 2021-22 wherein second shift would be launched in the 19 colleges of the province including six female colleges.

The authorities were also informed that interviews of candidates for the filling of the positions of vice chancellor in the eight different universities have been conducted whereas lists of eligible candidates to fill the positions of Vice Chancellors in four universities have been shared with the relevant committee for short listing.

Furthermore, positions of Vice Chancellor for three additional universities have recently been advertised. Briefing about the approval status of PC- 1s it was informed that PC- 1s of all 68 ongoing developmental schemes of higher education department have been approved while approval of 19 new schemes out of total 21 has also been taken and PC-s of two leftover schemes have been submitted to relevant forum for approval.

The meeting was appraised the under the transfer policy of the government, 235 employees working on the same post for last two years have been transferred whereas transfer/posting orders of additional 700 such employees would soon be issued.