KP CM Directs TESCO For Devising Plans To Strengthen Transmission System

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2022 | 07:35 PM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the authorities of Tribal Electric Supply Company (TESCO) to devise short-term, mid-term and long-term plans to strengthen the overall power transmission system in the Newly Merged districts to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity to the people

He was chairing a meeting held here on Wednesday to improve the power supply system in the merged areas. Elected public representatives from merged districts, chief executive officer (TESCO) Qazi Tahir and other high ups attended the meeting. Elected public representatives apprised the chief minister about power related issues of their respective districts.

The provincial government, he said, would provide all out support and required resources for the implementation of those plans. He also directed them to chalk out a fixed schedule for load-management at feeder's level in Tribal Districts and to take necessary steps to reduce the duration of load-shedding to the minimum possible level.

The chief minister directed the quarters concerned to take solid steps to ensure physical progress on the ongoing projects to improve power infrastructure in merged areas and assured that the provincial government will ensure timely provision of resources to complete the ongoing projects within the stipulated timelines.

Briefing the chief minister about progress on power related projects in merged area, TESCO authorities informed that under the Accelerated Implementation Program (AIP) work on 8 number of projects of grid stations and transmission lines worth Rs. 5.5 billion was in full swing, adding that two of them have been completed whereas remaining six projects would also be completed by June 2022.

Similarly, they informed that under the Annual Development Program (ADP) 6 number of projects out of 9 have been completed so far in the merged areas whereas remaining projects would be completed by June 2022.

It was further informed that 3 projects of grid stations and transmission lines worth Rs. 2.5 Billion were also being implemented in merged areas through foreign funding out of which one project had already been completed whereas remaining two projects would be completed till the end of this year.

Talking to the participants, the chief minister said that it was the top most priority of the incumbent government and Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide maximum relief to the people of tribal districts adding that the provincial government was not only committed but was also taking result oriented steps to this end.

