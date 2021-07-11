UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP CM Directs Timely Completion Of Prerequisites For PSDP Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 06:00 PM

KP CM directs timely completion of prerequisites for PSDP projects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the authorities concerned to take steps for timely completion of PC-1s, feasibility and other pre-requisites of the projects to be proposed for inclusion in Public Sector Development Program PSDP) 2022-23 and said that the prerequisites of all those projects be completed and forwarded to concerned Federal forum before March 2022.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting regarding projects to be proposed for inclusion in PSDP 2022-23 here the other day, said an official handout issued here on Sunday.

Provincial Minister Akbar Ayub Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan, administrative secretaries of the concerned departments and other concerned high ups attended the meeting.

The chief minister also directed th em to devise a mechanism for close liaison with the concerned federal entities in order to ensure the inclusion of important and priority projects of the province in next PSDP.

The chief minister further directed that mega projects of public importance for all the four regions and the newly merged areas be identified for inclusion in the next PSDP.

He said that those mega projects which couldn't be reflected in current PSDP, necessary steps be taken on priority basis for their inclusion in next PSDP adding that all the projects to be proposed for next PSDP, must be cleared from Provincial Development Working Party by December this year.

He also directed the authorities concerned to focus on projects for development of command area of completed dams, Peshawar-D.I. Khan motorway, dualization of road from Indus high way to Bannu city, construction of road from Madyan to Kalam, Kalam- Kumrat road and other projects of greater public importance adding that a mega project for the establishment of economic zones in the province be planned as well for inclusion in the next PSDP.

The meeting was informed that a field office had been set up at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House Islamabad for close coordination with concerned federal ministries and divisions in order ensure inclusion of projects proposed by the provincial government in PSDP, and focal persons of the concerned departments have also been notified in this regard adding that meetings are being held regular basis with federal concerned authorities in order to ensure timely completion of all the processes for getting the priority projects of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reflected in the next PSDP.

Related Topics

Islamabad Bannu Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Motorway Road Amjad Ali March December Sunday All From Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Ports launches second edition of Atliq P ..

2 hours ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi awards full scholarship to blind S ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,518 new COVID-19 cases, 1,490 reco ..

3 hours ago

UAE Ambassador to Austria participates in Arab Amb ..

4 hours ago

Arab Health and Medlab Middle East generates over ..

5 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives outgoing Luxembourg Am ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.