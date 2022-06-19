KP CM directs to accelerate progress on New Peshawar Valley project

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Sunday directed for accelerated progress on the mega housing scheme 'New Peshawar Valley' project as per timeline and the concerned authorities to finalize arrangements for issuance of intimation letters to the land owners for land acquisition under land sharing formula.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting regarding the proposed New Peshawar Valley Project here the other day, said an official hand out issued here.

Special Assistant to CM on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Additional Chief Secretary, Shahab Ali Shah, Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali, Secretary Local Government, Zaheerul islam, DG PDA Fayaz Ali Shah and other relevant authorities attend the meeting.

The meeting discussed in detail about progress so far made on the implementation of the scheme and took a number of decisions for further progress.

The chief minister further directed the authorities concerned for necessary steps on priority basis for setting up a sub office of Peshawar Development Authority, setting up police post along with required human resource on the site of the scheme, posting of required revenue staff for timely disposal of matters related to land acquisition and for preparing PC-1 for the construction of access roads to the site of the project.

Briefing the participants about the progress so far made on the project, it was informed that so far 8000 kanal of land has been cleared for the project whereas the final master plan of the scheme has been formally approved by the board of Peshawar Development Authority in its last meeting.

It was further informed that as per the master plan, the housing scheme will be established on 1,86,400 Kanal of land out of which 41% area has been allocated for residential plots and apartments while 28% area has been allocated for the construction of roads.

Similarly, 16% of area for Parks and open spaces, 7% for public buildings and 5% would be utilized for commercial activities and parking. Besides 2% area has been proposed for graveyard purpose.

Under the project, all those facilities have been planned which are indispensable for any modern housing society.

According to the detailed master plan initially 62,056 residential plots of different categories have been proposed which include 16,312 plots of 3 Marla, 17,201 plots of 5 Marla, 3402 plots of 7 Marla, 9526 plots of 10 Marla, 13415 plots of 1 Kanal, 1494 plots of 2 Kanal and 706 plots of 4 Kanal.

Some 8,000 Kanal of land has been reserved which would also be utilized for the provision of residential plots on the need basis.

The meeting was told that other key features of the project also include the Civil Secretariat, Media Enclave, sports City, education and Health City which will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities of international standard.

It was further informed that a mega park with the nomenclature of "Khyber Park" would also be established under the project which would have Cultural Villages, Gandhara Museum, Theme Park, Forest, Adventure Area and all other state of the art recreational facilities.

It was further informed that a project for the construction of access roads to the site of the scheme had been reflected in the new Annual Development Program, and PC-1 of the same was being prepared which would soon be presented to the competent forum for approval.