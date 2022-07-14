UrduPoint.com

KP CM Directs To Empanel Leftover DHQ Hospitals On Sehat Card

Sumaira FH Published July 14, 2022 | 07:06 PM

KP CM directs to empanel leftover DHQ hospitals on Sehat Card

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the quarters concerned to empanel leftover District Headquarter Hospitals on Sehat Card Plus Scheme and also the inclusion of selected Tehsil Headquarter Hospitals in the scheme in second phase

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the quarters concerned to empanel leftover District Headquarter Hospitals on Sehat Card Plus Scheme and also the inclusion of selected Tehsil Headquarter Hospitals in the scheme in second phase.

These directives he issued while chairing a meeting regarding Sehat Card Plus held here on Thursday. The purpose of the directives was to ensure provision of free treatment facilities under Sehat Card Plus to the people at their door steps, Provincial Minister for Health Taimur Salim Jhagra, Special Assistant to CM Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Secretary Health Amir Sultan Tareen, Project Director Dr. Riaz Tanoli and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

The chief minister also directed to have strict monitoring of the hospitals included in Sehat Card Plus Scheme adding that any hospital found to be negligent towards public service delivery should be excluded from the scheme immediately. He urged the need to achieve cent percent results of the purpose for which Sehat Card Scheme was initiated.

Briefing about the progress made under Sehat Card Plus, it was informed that during the fiscal year 2021-22, hundred percent of funds allocated for Sehat Card Scheme was utilized for the free treatment facilities whereas around 800,000 patients were admitted and treated under the program during the same fiscal year.

It was further informed that so far 111,560 cardiac patients and over 206,000 gynae patients were treated under the scheme. Similarly, 63,450 oncology (cancers) cases, 97 kidney transplants and 23 liver transplants have been carried out under the scheme.

The participants were told that a significant increase has been made in the budget of Sehat Card Plus adding, treatment of more diseases was also being included in the scheme.

The chief minister has directed the authorities concerned to review the hospitals empaneled on the scheme and to monitor their performance regularly in order to make the system more transparent and public friendly.

He said that Sehat Card Plus was a unique project of its kind which would be made more comprehensive with the passage of time.

