KP CM directs to functionalise Hangu prison

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Wednesday directed immediate steps to make the newly established Hangu prisons fully functional within one month and preparation of PC-1 for the construction of access road to tourist spot Samana and to identify suitable land for establishing Entertainment Park in Hangu district.

He issued these directives while presiding over a progress review meeting on developmental projects and public issues of southern districts held here.

The meeting reviewed in detail the implementation status of the decisions taken in the previous meeting chaired by the chief minister regarding implementation of developmental schemes and redressal of public issues in southern region of the province.

Besides cabinet members Shah Muhammad Wazir, Hasham Inamullah, Zahoor Shakir, provincial assembly members from southern districts, administrative secretaries of concerned departments and other high ups attended the meeting.

Briefing about the implementation status of the decisions taken and directives issued in the previous meeting, it was informed that a total of 42 decisions were taken and directives were issued out of which 11 decisions have been implemented completely, implementation of 26 decisions was on target whereas implementation on some of decisions was delayed.

The chief minister directed the quarter concerned to ensure posting of doctors and other allied staff in the newly established Doaba hospital of district Hangu and to make the hospital fully operational in two weeks time.

The meeting was informed that in the light of the chief minister's directives the public health engineering department has identified/ proposed 79 schemes of clean drinking water supply in Dera Ismail Khan, 119 drinking water supply schemes in district Bannu, 24 schemes in district Tank, 124 schemes in district Lakki Marwat to resolve the issue of clean drinking water in the southern districts.

The chief minister on the occasion directed the authorities concerned to get the new water supply schemes approved from Provincial Working Development Party (PDWP) in its upcoming meeting and said that unavailability of clean drinking water was long standing public issue of southern districts and the provincial government was taking serious steps to resolve the issue on priority basis.

The forum was further told that 2 km new supply line had been laid to resolve the issue of low gas pressure in Kohat whereas survey has also been completed for supply of gas to Mohmmad Zai, Sher Kot, Nusrat Khel and Ali Zai areas.

The estimated cost of the projects was Rs. 2.2 billion. Similarly, survey has been completed for provision of gas to Union Councils Semi Kot and Kot Qalander in Bannu.

It was further informed that survey has been completed for restoration and solarization of scarp tubewells in Bannu which would be included in the upcoming ADP. Similarly, a project for construction of Wildlife Park in Bannu would also be included in the next ADP.

The forum was told that establishment of secondary and middle schools for girls in district Bannu has been included in the current scheme of education department whereas feasibility study for the establishing Girls Degree College was completed. Work on the revamping of district headquarters hospitals Bannu and Lakki Marwat would be started very soon.

The forum was apprised that civil work on Government Girls Degree College Usterzai had been completed and it would be handed over to client department by June this year. The chief minister directed the authorities concerned to complete the feasibility study, for establishing twenty degree colleges in various districts of the province, at the earliest.

The meeting was told that, in compliance with the chief minister's directives, action are being taken against the drug peddlers in Kohat range and so far 10036 Kg heroin, 2487 Kg Ice and other narcotics had been seized adding that 164 FIRs were registered against accused.

Touching upon the proposed Peshawar-DI Khan Motorway the forum was informed that PC1 of the project was shared with Central Development Working Party for approval. The chief minister directed the quarters concerned to take up said project with planning commission of Pakistan for its inclusion in CPEC portfolio.