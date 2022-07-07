UrduPoint.com

KP CM Directs To Make Building Control Authority Functional

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 07, 2022 | 06:50 PM

KP CM directs to make Building Control Authority functional

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the authorities concerned to take concrete steps to make Building Control Authority fully functional on war footing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the authorities concerned to take concrete steps to make Building Control Authority fully functional on war footing.

The CM also directed to make the newly established Land Use for which the authority was established be achieved at all costs.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has established the authority to protect agriculture land and prevent haphazard housing schemes on them.

He issued the directives while chairing a meeting regarding Land Use and Building Control Authority here the other day, said an official handout issued here on Thursday.

Provincial minister for Local Government Faisal Amin Gandapur, Secretary Finance Ikram Ullah, Secretary Law Masaud Ahmad and other relevant senior officials attended the meeting.

The meeting approved the constitution of Provincial Land Use and Building Control Council under the Land Use and Building Control Authority Act.

The chief minister directed the quarters concerned to convene the first meeting of council in a couple of weeks.

Provincial Land Use Council will be headed by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while Additional Chief Secretary, Senior Member board of Revenue, concerned administrative secretaries and experts from private sector will be the members of council.

Land use council is mandated to provide policy framework and is the highest forum of approval of land use, master plans, and spatial plans in the province. Further, council will keep oversight as well as monitor and implement the policies and strategies.

The chief minister on the occasion also directed the authorities of local government department to devise lease policy for acquiring lands on lease for establishment of markets and bus stands.

