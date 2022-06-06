UrduPoint.com

KP CM Directs UDAs To Achieve Purpose Of Formation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2022 | 06:30 PM

KP CM directs UDAs to achieve purpose of formation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed to take concrete steps to achieve the purposes for which urban development authorities were formed and to ensure provision of civic facilities to housing societies established under their auspices.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting to review administrative affairs, financial matters and performance of Urban Area Development Authorities (UDAs) here on Monday.

Secretary, Local Government, Zaheer ul islam, Focal Person to CM Muhammad Khaliq, Project Directors of UADAs and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing about the composition of the UADA board, its functions and powers, and decisions so far taken by the board.

The meeting was told that under the UADA Act 2020 different committees had been constituted including auction committee, general rules committee, audit, finance and budget committee and human resource committee.

It was further told that auction regulations had been framed for Urban Areas Development Authorities while service regulations were in process.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister directed to initiate a project for provision of sports facilities in the housing societies where needed.

The chief minister while stressing the need of financial independence of Urban Area Development Authorities directed the relevant authorities to work out a business model for these authorities and reflect a project for centralised consultancy in this regard.

The participants were informed that since the establishment of Urban Development Authorities various matters including approval of building plans had been streamlined.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Business Budget Independence 2020 Government Housing

Recent Stories

Meheq Khokhar asks Sania Mirza to coach Pakistan w ..

Meheq Khokhar asks Sania Mirza to coach Pakistan women's team

23 minutes ago
 WI Squad reaches Multan for three-match ODI series

WI Squad reaches Multan for three-match ODI series

56 minutes ago
 German FM to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow on two-d ..

German FM to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow on two-day official visit

1 hour ago
 Arab man sends marriage proposal to Amber Heard

Arab man sends marriage proposal to Amber Heard

2 hours ago
 Shot on vivo X80 — ‘Imtehan’ under Hamza Lar ..

Shot on vivo X80 — ‘Imtehan’ under Hamza Lari’s Direction Officially Rel ..

3 hours ago
 Salman Khan's security tightened after threat lett ..

Salman Khan's security tightened after threat letter

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.