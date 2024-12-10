KP CM Distributes Scholarships To 82 Students Under EEF
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 10, 2024 | 06:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Tuesday distributed fully funded distributed scholarship certificates to 82 students under Education Endowment Fund (EEF).
The event was attended by Provincial Education Minister Meena Khan Afridi, government officials, students, and their parents.
The scholarships were fully funded and cover tuition fees, accommodation, and food allowances. On the occasion it was informed that so far 526 scholarships worth Rs 615 million have been awarded under the EEF.
This included 366 undergraduate and 150 graduate scholarships for top Pakistani educational institutions.Ten graduate scholarships have been awarded for studies in international universities.
Speaking on the occasion the CM announced to increase the endowment fund from Rs 1.
2 billion to 2.4 billion. He said the provincial government has planned to reduce tuition fees by half in all higher education institutions starting next fiscal year.
The CM emphasized investing in education as a priority to secure a better future for children. He highlighted a 44 percent increase in provincial revenue over the past eight months and assured continued efforts to boost resources for educational initiatives.
He encouraged youth to excel on national and international platforms, projecting a positive image of the province, country, and islam. Gandapur congratulated the scholarship recipients and reiterated the provincial government’s commitment to supporting youth as a valuable asset to the nation.
Recent Stories
Byte Dance, TikTok seek suspension of US law mandating sale of App by Jan 19
FBR halts ban on bringing more than one mobile phones in baggage
One love is enough if it is the right person: Rekha
Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in first T20I match today
PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mark
Today last day for submitting Hajj applications under Govt scheme
PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024
How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?
Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai
Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rally against rights violations in occupied Kashmir5 minutes ago
-
Bail rejected for accused in Saif-ur-Rehman murder case5 minutes ago
-
Medical and screening camp organized at LUMHS Public School Jamshoro5 minutes ago
-
21st Conference on Frontiers of Information Technology concludes5 minutes ago
-
Special children plant trees on Ravi bank5 minutes ago
-
SDPO visits check post to review security5 minutes ago
-
15 khawarij terrorists killed, one solider embraced martyrdom in IBO at Zhob: ISPR5 minutes ago
-
NUML organizes entrepreneurship Gala 202415 minutes ago
-
PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society sign agreement to roll out PayZen15 minutes ago
-
CJP visits sub jail Gwadar15 minutes ago
-
Court awards nine years’ imprisonment to drug peddler15 minutes ago
-
Farmers get green tractors’ keys in Vehari under CM’s initiative15 minutes ago