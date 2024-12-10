KP CM distributes scholarships to 82 students under EEF

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Tuesday distributed fully funded distributed scholarship certificates to 82 students under Education Endowment Fund (EEF).

The event was attended by Provincial Education Minister Meena Khan Afridi, government officials, students, and their parents.

The scholarships were fully funded and cover tuition fees, accommodation, and food allowances. On the occasion it was informed that so far 526 scholarships worth Rs 615 million have been awarded under the EEF.

This included 366 undergraduate and 150 graduate scholarships for top Pakistani educational institutions.Ten graduate scholarships have been awarded for studies in international universities.

Speaking on the occasion the CM announced to increase the endowment fund from Rs 1.

2 billion to 2.4 billion. He said the provincial government has planned to reduce tuition fees by half in all higher education institutions starting next fiscal year.

The CM emphasized investing in education as a priority to secure a better future for children. He highlighted a 44 percent increase in provincial revenue over the past eight months and assured continued efforts to boost resources for educational initiatives.

He encouraged youth to excel on national and international platforms, projecting a positive image of the province, country, and islam. Gandapur congratulated the scholarship recipients and reiterated the provincial government’s commitment to supporting youth as a valuable asset to the nation.