UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP CM Expresses Concern On Surge In COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

KP CM expresses concern on surge in COVID-19 cases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Monday expressing concern on the increasing cases of Covid-19 in the province has appealed to the general public to strictly follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the government in order to contain the spread of coronavirus.

He has also urged upon the business community to cooperate with government and administration with regard to the implementation of Corona SoPs in markets and other business points.

In a statement issued here, the chief minister has termed the current wave of Covid-19 as of more serious nature and said that the government was taking all necessary measures to prevent its further spread.

He appealed the general public to behave in a responsible manner and cooperate with the administration with regard to the implementation of SOPs.

Mahmood Khan has directed the quarters concerned to ensure strict implementation of Corona SOPs especially in areas where Corona positive rate is at higher.

Meanwhile, the chief minister has convened a meeting of Provincial Task Force on COVID to review the overall situation of the pandemic in the province and arrangements put in place to contain its further outbreak.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Market All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

CBUAE’s Targeted Economic Support Scheme marks o ..

35 minutes ago

Public Prosecution highlights potential punishment ..

50 minutes ago

Mohamed Al Hashemi of Majid Al Futtaim named World ..

50 minutes ago

DMCC welcomes ‘The Place Business Centre’ to i ..

50 minutes ago

Jahangir Khan urges Overseas Pakistanis to use Ros ..

1 hour ago

President, First lady receives shots of COVID-19 v ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.