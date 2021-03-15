KP CM expresses concern on surge in COVID-19 cases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Monday expressing concern on the increasing cases of Covid-19 in the province has appealed to the general public to strictly follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the government in order to contain the spread of coronavirus.

He has also urged upon the business community to cooperate with government and administration with regard to the implementation of Corona SoPs in markets and other business points.

In a statement issued here, the chief minister has termed the current wave of Covid-19 as of more serious nature and said that the government was taking all necessary measures to prevent its further spread.

He appealed the general public to behave in a responsible manner and cooperate with the administration with regard to the implementation of SOPs.

Mahmood Khan has directed the quarters concerned to ensure strict implementation of Corona SOPs especially in areas where Corona positive rate is at higher.

Meanwhile, the chief minister has convened a meeting of Provincial Task Force on COVID to review the overall situation of the pandemic in the province and arrangements put in place to contain its further outbreak.