KP CM Expresses Condolence Over Martyrdom Of Security's Personnel

Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2022 | 01:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Wednesday expressed condolence over martyrdom of an Pakistan army major and a soldier who were martyred during exchange of fire between members of security forces and terrorist in South Waziristan.

In a condolence message, the chief minister expressed heartfelt sympathy to the families of the martyrs and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant courage to bereaved families to bear the loss with patience.

He also prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs in Jannah.

He said the entire nation stood by the security forces in the war on terror and added that terrorists would fail in their nefarious designs.

He paid homage to the sacrifices of the country's security forces, saying the entire nation was proud of their supreme sacrifices, they rendered for the sake of the country.

