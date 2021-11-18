KP CM expresses condolence with Sheikh Rashid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the brother of Interior Minister, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad and expressed condolences with the bereaved family.

In a condolence statement issued here on Thursday, the chief minister expressed his heartiest sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and fortitude for his heirs.

Meanwhile, the chief minister has also expressed his grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the mother of a senior journalist from Chitral, Bashir Hussain Azad and expressed condolences with the bereaved family.