KP CM expresses dismay over delay in resolving public complaints; warns strict action

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur on Monday expressed dissatisfaction and dismay over delay in resolving public complaints registered on “Ikhtiyar Awam Ka” portal and warned strict action for negligence.

Presiding over a meeting here at CM secretariat to review the status of public complaints the CM instructed that complaints from previous administrations also be shifted to the “Ikhtiyar Awam Ka” portal to ensure resolution without discrimination.

A statement issued here after the meeting said that he emphasized the importance of transparency and efficiency, stating, "The timely and satisfactory resolution of public complaints was the responsibility of officials, and any failure would not be tolerated."

During the meeting, the CM was briefed on the progress made so far. Officials reported that the portal had received 6,242 complaints, out of which 2,559 had been resolved while 3,683 complaints were in progress.

The briefing revealed that relief provided to 1,200 citizens, while 757 others received partial relief through the platform.

It said that 13,384 citizens were registered on the portal including around 300 women, adding that 1458 complaints were registered from Peshawar, 405 Mardan, 363 Bannu, 335 Dera Ismail Khan, 344 Abbottabad, 277 Mansehra, 237 Charsadda, 235 Hari Pur, 223 Swabi, and 185 Lower Dir.

The portal received 1966 complaints against, 1040 education, 876 Implementation of public agenda, 602 corruption and 539 law and order.

The CM Gandapur reaffirmed his commitment to personally oversee the resolution of public grievances, ensuring citizens receive satisfactory outcomes. He urged the public to make greater use of the portal, emphasizing that their genuine concerns would be addressed.

He directed the officials concerned to enhance the portal’s effectiveness and make it user friendly besides facilitating overseas Pakistanis to register complaints and ensuring their resolution.

He also instructed to launch awareness campaigns on social media to encourage public use of the platform for resolution of their problems.