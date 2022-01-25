KP CM expresses dissatisfaction over pace of work on housing schemes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan expressed his dissatisfaction over the pace of work on housing schemes in the province under Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme and gave a one-month deadline to quarters concerned to ensure visible progress on the said schemes.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting regarding housing projects under Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme here the other day, said an official handout issued here on Tuesday. Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, concerned administrative secretaries and other senior officials attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed in detail progress so far made on the various housing schemes under the banner of Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme.

The chief minister said that Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme was a flagship project of the incumbent government to provide low cost houses to people adding that delay in this regard will not be tolerated at any cost.

The chief minister directed the authorities concerned to resolve land issues once for all for those housing schemes further directing them to fix the timeline for the ground breaking of Peri Urban Housing Schemes while briefing the meeting about housing schemes under Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme.

It was told that progress was being made on Suraizi, Jalozai and Peri Urban Housing Schemes. It was informed that PC-I for 150 kanal Jalozai Housing Scheme has been approved while the project will be completed at a total cost of Rs. 3.3 billion.

It was further told that a consultant has been hired for the detailed designing of the project.