KP CM Expresses Dissatisfaction Over Progress On Projects

Tue 31st August 2021 | 08:57 PM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has expressed dissatisfaction over the progress on the projects initiated under Peshawar Revival Plan and has directed all relevant departments and entities to accelerate pace of work

He has also ruled out any compromise over timely completion of projects initiated under the plan.

He was chairing a meeting regarding Peshawar Revival Plan on Tuesday. Focal person to CM for Peshawar Revival Plan MPA Asif Khan, additional chief secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan, administrative secretaries of concerned departments and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

He has directed Commissioner Peshawar to work as focal person directing him in order to monitor all the activities being carried out under the plan and submit him a report after passage every period of 15 days with the aim to ensure physical progress on the projects as per the timelines.

He made it clear that all concerned agencies would have to show visible progress in order to complete their respective tasks within the timelines adding that all the government departments are required to perform extraordinary to come up to the expectations of general public.

He added that realistic approach should be adopted while giving briefing on the status of development projects and actual progress in accordance with the ground realities should be presented in the meetings.

The participants of the meeting were informed that under the plan, work was underway in the seven different sectors including eradication of encroachments, beautification, plantation and flow of vehicular traffic etc.

It was informed that 203 Kanal government land had been retrieved so far in the operation against encroachments whereas wall-chalking from 28 kilometers long different walls have also been removed.

Similarly, the authorities told that over 750 illegal structures have been removed and cables were displaced from over 800 electric poles.

They further informed that 23 different operations have been carried out in the Karkhano Market. During the operations, 62 Kanal state land was retrieved and over 1900 encroachments were removed including 550 shops, 750 cabins and 603 hand carts.

It was further informed that work was also in progress on the green belt and beautification of the central media from motorway toll plaza to Pir Zakori flyover whereas work on the face-lifting of shops and removing of kachi abadies had been completed.

Moreover, fixing of Led lights on the electric poles at ring road was in progress. The forum was told that during the current year, more than 15 million saplings were planted so for in the different areas of Peshawar further adding that PC-1 of the various projects under cities improvement project had also been sent to CDWP for final approval.

