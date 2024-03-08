Open Menu

KP CM Expresses Gratitude Over PM's Relief Package For Rain Affectees

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Friday expressed gratitude over the relief package given by the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his visit here

Addressing the first cabinet meeting here, he said the provincial government wanted to give relief to the masses in the prevailing economic conditions of the country.

He said that the Sehat Card facility would start from the first of Ramadan, while the KP government would provide Rs 10,000 cash each to 8,50,000 deserving families in Ramadan to buy commodities according to their needs.

Similarly, he said all the "Langar Khana" would also start providing food to the deserving people in Ramadan, adding that meals would also be served at hospitals during Sehr and and Iftar.

The CM said that the government would impart training to youth for employment while grants would be provided to set their own business.

Regarding funds, he said the provincial government would take up the issue of net hydel profits and NFC award with the federation, adding that the amount would be utilized for the welfare of masses.

Ali Amin vowed to take strict action against corruption and said that elimination of the menace of corruption was a shared responsibility of the people.

He said that the subsidy in health, education sectors would be the priority of the government.

Earlier, he congratulated all the cabinet members and welcomed them at the first cabinet meeting.

The chief minister said that the cabinet consisted of experienced and new members and said that they would work as a team and focus on the big issues first.

"All our actions and decisions will be based on merit," Gandapur asserted adding, "We all have to perform, deliver as per public expectations."

He said that the development of the province and the welfare of the people of the province would be his priority.

