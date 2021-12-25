UrduPoint.com

KP CM Expresses Grief Over Demise Of Shodago Baba Gee

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 09:06 PM

KP CM expresses grief over demise of Shodago Baba Gee

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan here Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of a renowned religious scholar of district Charsadda, Maulana Said Hazrat alias Shodago Baba Gee who was died on Friday last

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan here Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of a renowned religious scholar of district Charsadda, Maulana Said Hazrat alias Shodago Baba Gee who was died on Friday last.

Cheif Minister in his condolence message with the bereaved family prayed to Allah Almighty for higher rank of departed soul in Jannah and grant courage to bereaved family members.

He lauded the invaluable services rendered by late Shodago Baba and said that he was worked for preaching of religion islam. Mehmood Khan said that Shodago Baba would always be remembered in the hearts of Muslims due to his matchless spiritual services.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Died Charsadda Muslim Family Sad

Recent Stories

KP Christians celebrate Christmas with enthusiasm

KP Christians celebrate Christmas with enthusiasm

1 minute ago
 Jinnah gave concept of Democracy,freedom, equality ..

Jinnah gave concept of Democracy,freedom, equality: Sassui Palejo

1 minute ago
 Govt committed for holding LB polls in peaceful en ..

Govt committed for holding LB polls in peaceful environment: CM

1 minute ago
 SMBBMU Larkana extends date of admission in medica ..

SMBBMU Larkana extends date of admission in medical colleges upto December 29

1 minute ago
 Putin, Lukashenko Discuss Security in Phone Call - ..

Putin, Lukashenko Discuss Security in Phone Call - Reports

4 minutes ago
 LB polls proves PTI as largest, popular political ..

LB polls proves PTI as largest, popular political party: Shaukat

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.