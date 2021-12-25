KP CM expresses grief over demise of Shodago Baba Gee

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan here Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of a renowned religious scholar of district Charsadda, Maulana Said Hazrat alias Shodago Baba Gee who was died on Friday last

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan here Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of a renowned religious scholar of district Charsadda, Maulana Said Hazrat alias Shodago Baba Gee who was died on Friday last.

Cheif Minister in his condolence message with the bereaved family prayed to Allah Almighty for higher rank of departed soul in Jannah and grant courage to bereaved family members.

He lauded the invaluable services rendered by late Shodago Baba and said that he was worked for preaching of religion islam. Mehmood Khan said that Shodago Baba would always be remembered in the hearts of Muslims due to his matchless spiritual services.