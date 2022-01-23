UrduPoint.com

KP CM Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Human Lives In Rains, Snowfall

Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2022 | 09:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan Sunday expressed condolence over the loss of precious human lives during current winter season and also grieved over the damages of infrastructures throughout the province.

In a condolence message issued here, KP CM conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed Allah Almighty for early recovery of the injured and rest of departed souls. He also prayed for affected families to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Mahmood Khan directed concerned district administrations for providing maximum relief to affected people and to take preemptive steps for clearance of roads from snowfall.

More Stories From Pakistan

