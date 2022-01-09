UrduPoint.com

KP CM Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Precious Lives

January 09, 2022

KP CM expresses grief over loss of precious lives

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the loss of 12 precious lives in roof collapse incident and damages of properties due to rains and snowfall in different districts.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the chief minister expressed his heartiest condolence with the families of the victims. He has also prayed for the eternal peace of the deceased and fortitude to their heirs.

The chief minister said that the provincial government is standing by the affected families at this critical juncture.

They will not be left alone and will be provided all possible assistance.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of those who have been injured in rains and snowfall related incidents.

In the meanwhile, the Chief Minister has directed all deputy commissioners for taking steps for provision of timely relief assistance to rain and snowfall affected families in their respective districts.

He has further directed the administration of all districts for initiating clearance operation to reopen all roads closed due to snowfall and shifting of stuck up passengers and tourists to safe places.

