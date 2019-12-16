PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan has expressed solidarity with parents of martyred students of Army Public School tragedy, saying sacrifices of innocent children would not go to waste.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said those families were not alone in this pain rather the entire nation equally shared their grief.

He said the entire world was witness to the fact that even innocent children of this country embraced martyrdom for the sake of peace and this supreme and unprecedented sacrifice had been etched in the history for always.

He lauded the determination and resilience of the bereaved families and added those young heroes, the children of army public school, engraved a message with their blood on our conscience to stand for a terror free Pakistan.

He termed the loss of these innocent children a great national loss and said the provincial government was united with families of martyred students in this hour of trial.

He said the provincial government would not leave them alone and would continue supporting and encouraging them.