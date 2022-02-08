KP CM expresses sorrow over demise of Bushra Rehman

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the former Member National Assembly and renowned writer, Bushra Rehman.

In a condolence statement issued here on Tuesday, the chief minister while expressing his heartiest sympathies with the bereaved family, prayed for the eternal peace of the deceased and fortitude for her family.