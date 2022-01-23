PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of five family members in the incident of explosives blast occurred at Darra Adam Khel, district Khyber.

In a condolence message issued here, the CM conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Mahmood Khan said the provincial government has extended all possible support to affected family in this need of hour.