KP CM Extends Eidul Fitr Greetings With Emphasizing Unity
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2025 | 01:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur extended Eid ul-Fitr greetings to the entire nation, the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and overseas Pakistanis here on Monday.
He described Eid ul-Fitr as a great gift from Allah, given as a reward for the fasting and other acts of worship during the month of Ramadan, and stressed the importance of expressing gratitude to Allah.
After offering Eid ul-Fitr prayers at Al-Amin House in Dera Ismail Khan, the chief minister met with the people and said that the festival of Eid al-Fitr fosters a sense of unity and solidarity within the Muslim community, adding that as a nation, there was urgent need of such unity.
He further explained that the true essence of Eid was to share our joys with the poor and underprivileged in our communities, which not only increases our own happiness but also brings us closer to Allah's blessings.
The Chief Minister appealed to philanthropists in society to take care of the poor and include them in the celebrations of Eid.
He also highlighted that Eid ul-Fitr carries the messages of love, brotherhood, and unity, and by following these principles, we can ensure peace, security, and prosperity in our country.
The Chief Minister added that this Eid encourages us to cultivate love and harmony in our hearts, which will strengthen our social bonds and pave the way for the nation's progress.
Recent Stories
UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Mauritania and ..
Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700
Hamad Al Sharqi receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr
Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid prayer at Mohamed AlFalahi AlYasi Mosque-Al Marfa, ..
Ministry of Culture launches ‘Reading Ambassadors Initiative’
Hazza bin Zayed performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer, receives well-wishers
UAE welcomes formation of new government in Syria
Scores of Palestinians killed, injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza
UAE’s CEPA programme strengthens global economic ties with 26 strategic agreem ..
120,000 worshippers perform Eid prayers at Al-Aqsa mosque
UAE President receives Rulers, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers on occasion of Eid A ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP CM extends Eidul Fitr greetings with emphasizing unity6 minutes ago
-
Sacrifices of Pakistan forces enable nation to celebrate Eid with peace: Rana Sanaullah6 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi extends Eid-ul-Fitr greetings, emphasizes unity, compassion26 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi offers Eid prayers in Lahore, prays for national prosperity26 minutes ago
-
Talal Chaudhry visits UK, discusses bilateral issues26 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to Martyrs on Eid, visits family of Shaheed Lt. Hassan Ashraf26 minutes ago
-
Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated with religious fervor, joy across Karachi36 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor meets foreign consuls, business leaders36 minutes ago
-
Eid festivities, district administration visits orphanage, hospital, jail in Abbottabad46 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel Memon calls for unity among all Pakistanis to defeat enemies1 hour ago
-
Japanese ambassador extends Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to Pakistani nation1 hour ago
-
Political Unity Key to Country’s Progress: Yousuf Raza Gilani1 hour ago