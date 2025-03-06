Open Menu

KP CM Felicitates Journalist On Nomination As Member Of PFUJ's Body

Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2025 | 01:00 PM

KP CM felicitates journalist on nomination as member of PFUJ's body

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, has congratulated Sardar Tayyab Khan on his nomination as a member of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ).

The CM appreciated Sardar Tayyab Khan’s contributions towards the welfare of journalists in Pakistan and expressed confidence that his experience would play a key role in shaping the future of journalism in the country.

"I am certain that he will continue to serve the journalist community in the best possible manner," said Gandapur.

The CM also wished him success in his new responsibilities and assured him of the government’s full support in his efforts for the betterment of journalism.

