UrduPoint.com

KP CM Felicitates Nation On Pakistan Day; Calls For Collective Efforts To Make Pakistan True Welfare Islamic State

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2022 | 08:34 PM

KP CM felicitates nation on Pakistan Day; calls for collective efforts to make Pakistan true welfare Islamic state

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan felicitating the nation on Pakistan Day said that it reminds the historic day when 82 years ago the Muslims of South Asia established an independent Islamic state for themselves

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan felicitating the nation on Pakistan Day said that it reminds the historic day when 82 years ago the Muslims of South Asia established an independent Islamic state for themselves.

This day reminds us of the great sacrifices made by the founders of Pakistan for the sake of this country and requires us to do collective efforts to make this country a true Islamic state in the world.

In his message in connection with Pakistan Day, he said that a long struggle and great sacrifices of the Muslims of the subcontinent resulted in creation of Pakistan where today we are living a free life according to our religious and cultural values.

That is why today we pay tribute to the sacrifices and struggles of our forefathers and express our determination that we will continue to adhere to the ideas and ideology for which the struggle was made.

The Chief Minister said that the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is striving to make Pakistan a truly Islamic welfare state, a state where justice, rule of law, merit and law prevail.

Today, let us all renew our commitment to play out role in making Pakistan a great country in accordance with the vision of the founders of Pakistan while setting aside political and personal interests, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan Day Muslim All Government Asia Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

‘We have failed Kashmiris and Palestinians’: P ..

‘We have failed Kashmiris and Palestinians’: PM to OIC moot

10 minutes ago
 Polo Super League: Zacky Reapers triumphant

Polo Super League: Zacky Reapers triumphant

11 minutes ago
 EU Commissioner Expects Member States to Endorse C ..

EU Commissioner Expects Member States to Endorse Common Purchase of Gas

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan Day men, women's hockey matches tomorrow

Pakistan Day men, women's hockey matches tomorrow

11 minutes ago
 EU Must Prepare for Grain Shortages Amid Ukraine C ..

EU Must Prepare for Grain Shortages Amid Ukraine Crisis - Greek Alternate Foreig ..

13 minutes ago
 US, NATO Believe Belarus Can 'Soon' Join Russia's ..

US, NATO Believe Belarus Can 'Soon' Join Russia's Military Operation in Ukraine ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>