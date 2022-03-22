KP CM felicitates nation on Pakistan Day; calls for collective efforts to make Pakistan true welfare Islamic state

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan felicitating the nation on Pakistan Day said that it reminds the historic day when 82 years ago the Muslims of South Asia established an independent Islamic state for themselves

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan felicitating the nation on Pakistan Day said that it reminds the historic day when 82 years ago the Muslims of South Asia established an independent Islamic state for themselves.

This day reminds us of the great sacrifices made by the founders of Pakistan for the sake of this country and requires us to do collective efforts to make this country a true Islamic state in the world.

In his message in connection with Pakistan Day, he said that a long struggle and great sacrifices of the Muslims of the subcontinent resulted in creation of Pakistan where today we are living a free life according to our religious and cultural values.

That is why today we pay tribute to the sacrifices and struggles of our forefathers and express our determination that we will continue to adhere to the ideas and ideology for which the struggle was made.

The Chief Minister said that the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is striving to make Pakistan a truly Islamic welfare state, a state where justice, rule of law, merit and law prevail.

Today, let us all renew our commitment to play out role in making Pakistan a great country in accordance with the vision of the founders of Pakistan while setting aside political and personal interests, he added.